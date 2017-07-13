Excitement building for Shikellamy choir reunion

SUNBURY – A highly anticipated reunion of one of the best sounding choirs among The Valley’s high schools is finally happening this weekend. The reunion of the award-winning Shikellamy Choir program is this Sunday.

The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church on Fifth Street in Sunbury. Choir alum and organizer Trevor Shaw, “So many people have stepped up like Rich (Delsite) and quite a few others to make it happen. We’ve had people volunteer to help us at Zion Lutheran. We’re really just celebrating everything we got out of choir when we were kids.”

James Reaser, the noted conductor who led the choir to many accolades from the 1970’s through the early 2000’s, says wanting to make singing popular among students helped drive the program, “I always felt that anyone can sing if they put some effort into it. If you had a love for singing, I’d be there to help you along. I think at Shikellamy at the time, singing was not real cool. So it was my goal to make it real cool.”

You can hear more from Reaser and Shaw about the heyday of Shikellamy’s choir online at WKOK.com.