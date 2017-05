UNDATED — In a statement, Elizabeth Ailes, wife of Roger Ailes said “I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many.”

No cause of death was reported. Ailes has been one of the most influential people in TV news for decades. Ailes resigned from Fox news earlier this year amidst accusations of sexual harassment of female employees.

Roger Ailes was 77 years old.