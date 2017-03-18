Ex-Pennsylvania treasurer maybe helped feds in other cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Testifying for a third day in the bribery trial of a wealthy investment adviser, ex-Pennsylvania state treasurer Rob McCord says it’s possible he may have to take the stand in yet another criminal case.

McCord said in federal court Friday that prosecutors have told him he may have to testify against someone else as part of his cooperation in his extortion case. He was responding to questions from a lawyer for defendant Richard Ireland.

McCord resigned as treasurer two years ago after being ensnared in the FBI’s wide-ranging pay-to-play investigation of Pennsylvania state government.

In addition to Ireland, McCord said he’d been asked by federal prosecutors to record conversations with a Scranton man described by Ireland’s lawyer, Reid Weingarten, as being connected to organized crime. A prosecutor declined comment on it.