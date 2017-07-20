Ex-Penn State officials on work-release part of jail terms 

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Two ex-Penn State administrators have begun the work-release portion of their jail sentences on child endangerment convictions stemming from the Jerry Sandusky investigation.

Centre County jail officials tell Pennlive.com that former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley surrendered Saturday and spent time in hard cells before moving to dormitory-like soft cells for work release Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Curley is working for a cancer charity; the 67-year-old Schultz is working as a financial consultant for a landscaper. Curley must serve three months in jail and Schultz two months, working during the day, then returning to jail each night.

The two, accused of mishandling a 2001 complaint about Sandusky showering with a boy, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors in March.

Sandusky is imprisoned on numerous felony convictions.