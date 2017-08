MIFFLINGBURG— A former NFL player has been charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on Interstate 80. State Police in Milton tell us 29-year-old Adrien Robinson was stopped along I-80 in Union County, Monday evening. Robinson was found to have numerous large bags of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Robinson was a tight end for the NY Giants from 2012-2015 and was recently released by the NY Jets in 2016.