Every student will receive a free lunch at Shikellamy School District

SUNBURY – Thanks to a federal grant program, the Shikellamy School District will be serving free lunches—and breakfast—to all students. The school board has opted to participate in the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision, which is a federal program for schools in low income areas.

Eligibility is based on several factors, including the district’s percentage of students who can take advantage of the free or reduced cost lunch program. Now, all Shikellamy students will have an opportunity for free breakfast and lunch, at least in the next school year.

Wendy Wiest, school board president, told us, this is great news, “The program makes sense for our district. We know kids do better when they have received breakfast and lunch.” She said they anticipate the number of students who will take the free lunch will grow. Students will still be able to buy ala carte items for cash or on an account.

There has been increasing conversation in recent years, about lunch room dynamics. Among the many factors are students who can’t or don’t pay for their lunches, and districts who must still serve meals to students whether they have paid or not. Wiest said, “We aren’t a collection agency, so this is a great solution.”