Evan’s PRIME project breaks ground

LEWISBURG – Groundbreaking was held Thursday at Evangelical Community Hospital for what officials called a historic renovation and expansion project. The $72 million PRIME (Patient Room Improvement Modernization and Expansion) project is underway, “PRIME is the single-largest construction project in the history of our organization, and it provides a significant step toward ensuring that we are the hospital that this community deserves,” said Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker.

While the number of patient beds will remain the same, Aucker said there will be a nearly 112,000 square-foot, four-story new addition and 20,000 square-feet of renovated existing space. She said a priority will be giving patients private rooms and private bathrooms.

This week, the hospital announced a temporary change to its main entrance, which is now the Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion in the rear of the hospital. Aucker on the temporary changes, “But truly, our access in and out of the hospital really does not change that much. The beauty of the project is that the largest part of it gets to built stand alone, and then we’ll then at the end tie into the building and renovation.”

To help fund the project, Aucker and other Evan officials also announced the start of the hospital’s Capital Campaign, “The Capital Campaign is a three-year campaign to raise $15 million towards the project. The project will take a little less than three years to complete. So the stand alone building will be finished by October 2020, and by June 2021 the tie ins and renovation to the rest of the hospital will be finished.”

In addition to raising the $15 million, Aucker says the hospital has borrowed funds from the bond market and will also use its own cash to pay for the rest of the project.