Evan’s breast center receives donation from Ta-Ta Trot

Ta-Ta trot raises almost $9,000 for Evan

LEWISBURG—The Thyra M. Humphreys center for Breast Health at Evangelical Community Hospital recently received a generous contribution from a local fund raising campaign. Lisa Pfleegor, Chairwoman of the Ta-Ta Trot, presented an approximetly $9,000 check to the center in support of its Evan’s breast cancer programming.

The Ta-Ta Trot 5K Run/Walk was founded 2010 to raise funds for breast care initiatives. At the eighth annual race held in Selinsgrove the 1,300 participants had the opportunity to choose where their donation went and the Thyra M. Humphreys Center was one local option.

The 2018 Ta-Ta Trot is planned for Saturday, July 14 in Selinsgrove with registration beginning in February. You can find more information about the Thyra M. Humphreys Center at evanhospital.com. ( Sarah Benek)