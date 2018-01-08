Evangelical hospital earns commission on cancer accreditation

LEWISBURG – A Valley hospital’s cancer treatment program has been recognized as a go-to place for care. Evangelical Community Hospital earned a full three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons. Evan also received commendations in two key areas of cancer services, nursing and public reporting.

The accreditation is achieved through a thorough survey process and maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of care. The stamp of approval gives cancer patients assurance the hospital’s program meets 34 quality care standards essential to providing the best cancer care. (Matt Catrillo)