Evangelical holding events targeting cardiovascular disease

LEWISBURG – Targeting cardiovascular disease with Evangelical Community Hospital. Evan is hosting several low or no-cost events during American Heart Month.

A Stroke Support Group will be Tuesday, February 6 from 2-2:30 p.m. at Evan’s 3rd Floor Rehabilitation Unity. This month’s topic is home safety.

“Talk with the Doc: Evangelical’s Experts Discuss Heart Disease, Prevention, and Treatment” is Tuesday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Apple Conference Rooms at the rear of the O’Keefe Dining Room. A complimentary meal will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required.

Heart Screens are available Friday, February 16 from 7-10 a.m. at Community and Wellness. Appointments required. Comprehensive blood screens are Tuesday February 27 from 7-10 a.m. at Community Health and Wellness. It is a $40 fee and appointments are required.

Other Blood pressure screenings:

Monday, February 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Miller Center, Lewisburg

Tuesday, February 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at Milton YMCA

Wednesday, February 28 from 9-11 a.m. at Mifflinburg YMCA

More details and registration are availed by calling 570-768-3200 or at www.evanhospital.com/events. WKOK will again be part of the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation “Rock Red for Healthy Hearts” initiative. Details at WKOK.com.