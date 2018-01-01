Evangelical Community Hospital Introduces First Baby of 2018

Mifflinburg residents Serena Hall and Jonathan Kauffman are the parents of the first baby of 2018 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, Pa. The couple, who are first-time parents, were due to give birth on Christmas Eve but instead, became the parents of the New Year’s baby at Evangelical’s The Family Place.

Aniyah Jade Kauffman was born at 12:56 am on January 1, 2018, weighing 8 pounds, and measuring 19 inches in length, after being induced into labor on Saturday, December 30, 2017.

Aniyah was delivered by Ngozi Uchendu, MD, FACOG, Brittany Schultz, CNM, of OB/GYN of Evangelical, and the staff of The Family Place.