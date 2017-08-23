Evangelical Community Hospital acquires Lewisburg Gynecology and Obstetrics

Valley hospital acquires ob/gyn practice

LEWISBURG — Evangelical is buying Lewisburg Gynecology. The Evangelical Community Hospital announced they are furthering their goal of offering a wider range of convenient, accessible and affordable health services for women. Evan is purchasing Lewisburg Gynecology and Obstetrics, PC.

The full transition will take place Monday, August 28 and with that Evan will get the well-known expertise of Dr. George Miller II, a mainstay in the Lewisburg area with his private practice being established in 1978.

For more information on the OB/GYN and women’s health services offered at Evangelical, please go to EvanHospital.com. (Christopher Elio)