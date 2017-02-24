Evangelical Community Hospital acquires Central Penn Interventional Pain Medicine

LEWISBURG — A facility for the treatment of pain is now part of the Evangelical Community Hospital family. Evangelical has acquired Central Penn Interventional Pain Medicine in Williamsport.

With the acquisition, Dr. Abla-Yao, lead practitioner, joins the hospital’s physicians. Dr. Abla-Yao will continue practicing at Central Penn and also at the new Pain Medicine of Evangelical practice at West Branch Medical Center in Lewisburg. Construction of the pain medicine facility will be complete in March with the office opening for patient care in April 2017. (Ali Stevens)