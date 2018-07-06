Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center achieves reaccreditation

LEWISBURG – A key element of the Evangelical Community Hospital has been reaccredited. Evan officials announce its Ambulatory Surgical Center, one of their main outpatient facilities, has achieved reaccreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). The hospital says the reaccreditation was determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

They say the honor distinguishes the surgical center from many other outpatient facilities by providing the highest quality of care to patients. It also means the center has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by the AAAHC.