Evan opens new facility in Miller Center

LEWISBURG– The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness is getting a new tenant, Evangelical Community Hospital. Evan announced this week the opening of their new orthopedics and physical therapy space that will begin seeing patients Monday, July 17.

The easily accessible Miller Center is the perfect location for the 8,500 square foot office of Sun Orthopedics of Evangelical and Physical Therapy of Evangelical.

The facility at 112 N. 15th Street in Lewisburg, features six patient treatment rooms and imaging services specific to orthopedic needs. The physical therapy gym includes the latest in rehabilitative equipment and is the new location for services previously provided at 210 JPM Road in Lewisburg.