Evan names Medical Director of Emergency Medicine

LEWISBURG—Evangelical Community Hospital has named its new Medical Director of Emergency Services. Evangelical has named B. James Connolly, MD as Medical Director of Emergency Services effective July 1. Dr. Connolly replaces Michael Donegan, DO, FACEP, who served in the position for over 20 years.

Evan says Dr. Connolly earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. Dr. Connolly joined the hospital’s emergency department in July of 2015 where he has played a role in addressing the efficiency of emergency care and served on committees including the opioid taskforce.

The hospital says the Medical Director of Emergency Services provides oversight of all areas related to the emergency department and emergency medicine.