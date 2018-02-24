Evan hospital warns patients of phone scam

LEWISBURG—Evangelical Community Hospital is out with a warning to its patients about a phone scam involving hospital billing. In a new release Friday, the hospital said the scam has gotten so sophisticated that the call can come from a local number using caller ID spoofing technology.

Evan does make calls about collection for current or delinquent accounts. They recommend patients who receive calls of this manner to make sure they are speaking with a hospital representative. They can do this by asking the representative to verify information like your date of birth, address, or date of service.

They say that the scammers may come off as aggressive or threatening in nature and the hospital encourages patients to use caution when providing personal information about their account over the phone.