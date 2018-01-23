Evan acquires local GI practice

LEWISBURG—Evangelical Community Hospital is expanding their services with the acquisition of a gastroenterology practice. Evan announced Tuesday that is has finalized an agreement to acquire Central Penn Gastroenterology Associates located at 90 Medical Park Drive in Lewisburg.

The acquisition is effective July 2, 2018 and includes the practice, endoscopy center, and associated real estate.

Central Penn GI is accredited by the Accreditation Association of Ambulatory Health Care and other accreditation. Evangelical serves residents throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley. (Sarah Benek)