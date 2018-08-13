Evacuation notice for west end of Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG – An evacuation notice has been issued for the west end of Bloomsburg due to flooding of Fishing Creek. Columbia/Montour 911 announced evacuations at 12:30 p.m. Monday. Residents in Bloomsburg’s west end are now ordered to be prepared to evacuate, especially all residents west of Railroad Street.

Emergency officials say all residents should have personal items ready with the possibility of being away for up to 72 hours. Residents should even consider leaving as soon as possible to reduce the possibility of being caught unaware.

If flooding becomes imminent, Bloomsburg Police will sound the flood warning system. If you hear the flood warning siren, this means to evacuate immediately. Anyone with questions should call 570-339-5741.