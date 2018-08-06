Ethics report says Mayor did no wrong

SUNBURY – The State Ethics Commission and the county D-A have found Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich did nothing wrong after making ‘pledge of loyalty’ comments to former police chief Tim Miller last year.

In a letter to Karlovich from the Investigative Division of the State Ethics Commission, it states allegations were not substantiated and the matter is closed for lack of probable cause.

The letter was obtained by WKOK via a Right to Know Request.

Meantime, in the DA’s office, after an investigation by the Northumberland County Chief County Detective Degg Stark also says he did not find any wrongdoing by Karlovich. In the report, Stark says the key was how the term “loyalty” was used. Stark says there was also no evidence to suggest any other person witnessed or overheard their conversation, therefore respective statements can’t be discredited.

In a statement to WKOK, Karlovich says he’s glad the investigation was made public and can no longer be used as a “scare tactic.” He also says the response from the DA’s office and State Ethics Commission speaks for itself and allows the city to move on. You can see his full statement at WKOK.com.