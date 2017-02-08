Error in bid package for Northumberland County Prison is corrected

SUNBURY — The bidding instructions for the Northumberland County have been corrected. There was an error in the bid package (for individuals or entities who wish to purchase the former Northumberland County Prison) but will be corrected. At Tuesday’s public meeting, Northumberland County Commissioner Kimberley Best said the bid package stated the bidder had four months to bring the building up to code, which she said was not enough time. The language in the bid package will be changed to allow for 12 months.

Bids are due on February 21 and anyone who has already bid will be notified of the change. The motion to amend the bid package was unanimously passed. The building was heavily damaged by fire on January 14, 2015. Northumberland County plans to renovate the former Northwestern Academy site in Coal Township for a new prison, which is expected to open sometime in 2018. (Ali Stevens)