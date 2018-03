SUNBURY – A youth choir will kickoff Holy Week with a concert. The Epworth Youth Choir will perform Sunbury’s Zion Lutheran Church Monday at 7 p.m. The concert will feature traditional choral music, both old and new, from the church’s weekly worship services, as well as a Holy Week musical called, “Keeping Vigil with Jesus.” This short musical traces the events of Holy Week culminating in Good Friday.

Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be collected to support the Epworth choir.