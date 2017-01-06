Environmental monitoring continues at Union County courthouse

LEWISBURG – They are clearing the air at the Union County Courthouse. After some courthouse employees became ill, and what was described as an ‘odd smell’ permeated part of the building, the Union County commissioners say they are ready to declare the ‘all clear.’

The commissioners say there have been a number of tests and upgrades.

In September, workers in the Register and Recorder’s office at the courthouse in Lewisburg said they became ill and reported an odd smell in the office. In response to the concerns the county performed environmental testing and sanitized the building as a precaution.

Additionally, scheduled maintenance was moved up in some parts of the courthouse. Duct work was replaced and HVAC water pipes were rewrapped. An outside firm conducted extensive testing and the commissioners said, the company did not find any environmental conditions such as mold or formaldehyde that could cause workers to become ill.

In a statement Thursday, the county said it continues to monitor the courthouse environment in an effort to ensure the safety of all employees and visitors. (Jennifer Wakeman)