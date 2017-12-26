Energy Update: Susquehanna University to ‘go solar’ in 2018

SU, WGL Partner on 14-acre solar array

SELINSGROVE – Soon, solar energy will power a good amount of Susquehanna University’s energy needs. The university has entered into an agreement with WGL Energy Systems to develop a 3.9 megawatt ground-mounted solar array. Eventually, the university says it will supply 30 % of SU’s electricity needs. Construction has already begun on the 12,000-panel, 14-acre project.

In a statement, the university says it will be located at the Center for Environmental Education and Research along with the western border of campus on Sassafras Street. The project is the largest university-sponsored array in Pennsylvania. The facility is expected to be completed by next summer. (Matt Catrillo)