Empty Bowls event a success at Bucknell

BUCKNELL – This year’s Empty Bowls fundraising event on the campus of Bucknell University also highlighted the achievements of women, since the event took place on International Women’s Day. About 400 people attended the Empty Bowls event, which cost $10 for a bowl of homemade soup and attendees got to keep the handmade bowl the soup came in.

Organizer Lynn Pierson is Assistant Director of Community Service at Bucknell, “Hopefully we can bring some awareness to the folks that have attended here. I’m not sure everybody comes in knowing a lot about International Women’s Day or some of the really great things women have done, not only recently, but in history. So hopefully from the slide show and some of the other educational items, they will leave with some new knowledge.”

Alex Federico, Assistant Director for Campus Activities and Programs, was pleased the Empty Bowls event coincided with International Women’s Day, “I think there are definitely some strides that can be made here at home when it comes to healthcare or maternity leave or inequality in pay structures and making sure that everyone is treated equally. I think sometimes people forget feminism is about equality. It’s not about women being better than men. It’s about wanting everyone to be equal.”

The Empty Bowls fundraiser is expected to raise about $4,000, which will benefit the Milton Community Harvest meal, which is served on Mondays at St. Andrews United Methodist Church. The meal is prepared and served by volunteers from Bucknell University. (Ali Stevens)