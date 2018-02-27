Emergency Solutions Grant awarded to Union County

LEWISBURG – Thanks to a nearly $900,000 state grant, Union County will be able to attack the problem of homelessness in the county. In a news release from SEDA-COG, the Union County Commissioners announced the county was awarded an Emergency Solutions Grant for just under $872,000.

Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop says the grant will help assist families and individuals who are homeless or could be homeless. The county applied on behalf of four area non-profits including, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, Transitions of PA, Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. and the Transitional Housing and Care Center of Columbia and Montour Counties.