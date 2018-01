SHAMOKIN — An emergency winter shelter is open tonight to assist community members. The shelter is located at the Shamokin/Coal Township Senior Action Center, 821 W. Chestnut St.

The shelter is available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night. This includes residents who have frozen pipes or no heat. The shelter asks for you to bring toiletry supplies, medications, pillows and blankets. A cot will be provided.

The shelter will remain open until Monday.

