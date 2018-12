ELYSBURG – A pop up road project will lead to a few delays in one Northumberland County community. There will be emergency pipe repair work today (Thursday) in Elysburg. PennDOT says that project will close Penn Avenue today from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Penn Avenue is the local street that connects Snydertown Road to Market Street/Rt. 54. A detour will be in place using Bottle Road, Route 487, and Route 54. Work is only expected to take one day.