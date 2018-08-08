Elysburg senior center closing September 30

SUNBURY – Another senior Center in Northumberland County will be closing its doors. During Tuesday’s public meeting, the Northumberland County Commissioners voted 2-1 to close the Elysburg Senior Action Center, effective September 30.

The center will now merge with the Shamokin senior center. The motion to close the center came from a recommendation of Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich. Commissioner Kymberley Best voted against the motion.

Before the vote, Leonovich told commissioners this would be another cost-saving move, as the center had only been open two days a week. She also cited low participation in the center’s activities, including its meal program, which is the most essential program.

Elysburg is the second senior center to close this year, when the Trevorton senior center closed in February. The Trevorton center has also merged with the Shamokin center.