Elysburg bank robbed Monday: two suspects in custody

Jennifer Wakeman | |

ELYSBURG – Police have two suspects in custody following a bank robbery around 1:30 p.m. Monday in Elysburg.  Emergency dispatchers reported a white male wearing a hoodie jacket entered the bank and demanded money.  He fled the scene in a green four-door vehicle with another person.  The suspects were seen fleeing on Route 61 heading towards Shamokin and were stopped a short time later near Hospital Drive in the Tharptown area.  They have not yet been identified.  No other information was available.  (Ali Stevens)

 

