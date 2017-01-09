Elysburg bank robbed Monday: two suspects in custody

ELYSBURG – Police have two suspects in custody following a bank robbery around 1:30 p.m. Monday in Elysburg. Emergency dispatchers reported a white male wearing a hoodie jacket entered the bank and demanded money. He fled the scene in a green four-door vehicle with another person. The suspects were seen fleeing on Route 61 heading towards Shamokin and were stopped a short time later near Hospital Drive in the Tharptown area. They have not yet been identified. No other information was available. (Ali Stevens)