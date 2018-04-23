GOP candidate Ellsworth on OTM: “We’re going to get things done”

SUNBURY – Pennsylvania Republican Gubernatorial candidate Laura Ellsworth had a clear message when she joined WKOK’s On The Mark Monday. While discussing a number of topics, Ellsworth continually emphasized, we will make progress in Harrisburg under her leadership.

She says the secret is working with the private sector and meeting legislator’s needs, “I’m happy to give the credit to the legislators, I’m happy to give them cover if they need it. But we are going to get things done, and when they hear that from somebody who’s leading a project, when they know and trust the person who’s going to deliver that result to them, they will get on board.”

Ellsworth also shared a plan to attack the opioid crisis. She says it starts with more training on narcotics enforcement for state troopers, “We have 4,200 state police officers in Pennsylvania, of whom only about 95 are trained narcotics agents. We need to train up more agents so they know how to address this issue. The next thing I would do is go after the pill mills. I would go after their civics licenses.”

You can hear more from Ellsworth on issues including pension reform and how she favors the death penalty at WKOK.com.