Electrical fire at Lewisburg home

LEWISBURG – Crews quickly responded to an electrical fire at a Lewisburg home Monday morning. Union County Communications tells WKOK the fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. at a home on Abbey Lane. County Communications says it was an electrical fire that occurred in the rear of the home. The blaze has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The home owner was inside the residence at the time of the fire and reported it. Lewisburg and Milton fire companies responded, along with Evan medics, and Buffalo Valley Regional Police.