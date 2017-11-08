Election results…new mayors, council members and school directors

UNDATED – There are some new mayors, council member and school board directors coming in The Valley:

The Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley easily won reelection.

Jamie Saleski will be the new Northumberland County Prothonotary.

Sunbury’s new mayor will be Kurt Karlovich, he easily defeated Beth Kremer and Joe Bartello.

Sunbury’s newest council member will be Chris Reis and he’ll join Ric Reichner on the board.

Northumberland’s new mayor will be Daniel Berard, winning over John Deppen.

District magistrate Ben Apfelbaum lost his reelection bid to Mike Toomey of the Sunbury area.

In Selinsgrove, Sara Lauver, Marvin Rudnitsky, Bobbie Owens and Eric Viker were elected to borough council. George Kinney did win election to the board.

On Selinsgrove school board, winners were Dennis Wolfe, Kenneth Teats, Thomas Badman and Amy Stauffer. New comers Amy Rudnitsky Caron, Valerie Allison, Nick Clark and Chanin Wendling were unsuccessful in their effort to get on the school board.

Shamokin Dam borough council will see Kyle Jessick, Robert Lockcuff, Mark Benner and Domenico Barillaro serving while Chyvonne Rhoads was unsuccessful.

In East Buffalo Township supervisor will be Char Gray, beating out Tony Stafford.

In Union Township, Union County, Dave Jacobson lost to Mark Bieber in a hard fought race.

Lewisburg school board new elected are Mary Ann Sigler Stanton, Lisa Clark, Mary Brouse and John Rowe.

Jordi Comas was elected to Lewisburg borough council.

The Montour County treasurer will be Norma Bird.

John Rodman, Byard Woodruff and Joseph Stigerwalt Jr. and Kevin Heritt were elected to Danville borough council.

Look for more election results at WKOK.com, as well as links to county election sites. Only a few numbers are in from Montour County.