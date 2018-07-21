Election workgroup starts: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/21/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is bringing together government agencies to help ensure the state’s elections are safe and secure. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday he was setting up the Inter-Agency Election Preparedness and Security Workgroup, led by his cabinet member who heads the agency that oversees voting. The chairmen are acting Secretary of State Robert Torres and John MacMillan, the Office of Administration’s chief information officer.

The group also includes the Military and Veterans Affairs Department, as well as the offices of the governor, homeland security and inspector general. Other members are the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the state police. They’ll focus on training and preparation at all levels of election administration, planning for different possible problems and collecting public input on the topic of election security.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A civilian worker killed in a fire and explosion at an Army facility in Franklin County, died from burns, officials announced Friday. The Lehigh County coroner’s office identified the victim as Eric Byers, a resident of central Pennsylvania. Byers was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. The coroner’s office said Byers, 29, of Huntingdon County, was handling chemicals when a flash fire occurred.

His death was ruled accidental. Four other civilian employees were injured in the fire at Letterkenny Army Depot. The depot’s commander said Friday that two victims remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Two others were treated at local hospitals and released. “The entire Letterkenny family is mourning this loss,” the depot commander, Col. Stephen Ledbetter, said in a statement. “We continue to keep the families and all of our teammates in our thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – President Donald Trump is once again inserting himself into the culture war over protests by NFL athletes during the national anthem. Trump tweeted on Friday that he “can’t believe” the debate has reignited after The Associated Press reported on the Miami Dolphins formally telling players they could be punished for protesting on the field. The NFL and NFL Players Association said in a joint statement Thursday night they were halting enforcement of all anthem rules while they work out a solution.

Trump asks, “Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart?” No such requirement exists, but NFL owners voted in May to require players who wish to protest to remain in the locker room during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Trump is proposing his own penalties, calling on Commissioner Roger Goodell to “take a stand.” Trump tweets: “First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!”

LONDON (AP) — Cher says she was a little apprehensive about joining the cast of “Mamma Mia” for the sequel, which hits theaters today. She says that’s because of the way the cast got along — and that’s not an insult. She says they were so close, they seemed “like family” and at first, she felt like an outsider. That didn’t last. Cher says the cast treated her like she’d been there all along. And she says that helped her be comfortable, especially since she had a relatively small part in the movie.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday applauded Trump administration efforts to meet a deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children with their families after they were separated at the border. Justice Department attorneys said in federal court in San Diego that 450 children 5 and older had been reunified, up from 364 a day earlier. “I’m just very impressed with the effort that has been made,” U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said. “It really does appear that great progress has been made.”

Hundreds of children are still awaiting reunions with their family. In a court filing Thursday, the administration said about 1,600 parents were believed to be eligible for reunification and about 900 were not eligible or “not yet known to be eligible.” Nearly 700 of the ineligible parents are being vetted. Another 91 have been found to have a “prohibitive criminal record” or been deemed ineligible by U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement. Another 136 waived reunification, according to the Justice Department.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; former Secretary of State John Kerry; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic congressional nominee in a New York House district. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rubio; Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Pramila Jayapal , D-Wash. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carlos Santana homered and drove in four, Cesar Hernandez had a two-run double and the Philadelphia Phillies overcame a four-run first-inning deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 11-5. Odubel Herrera added two RBIs for the surprising Phillies, who remained a half-game ahead of Atlanta for first in the NL East with their 13th win in 19 games. Austin Davis got his first major league win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Jake Arrieta. This Phillies game, and all of the games, are on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio, AccuWeather and CBS News) continue at WKOK.com.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sean Rodriguez homered and drove in four runs, Starling Marte hit a grand slam and the Pittsburgh Pirates extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 12-1 rout of the Cincinnati Reds after a long rain delay. Corey Dickerson had a solo homer for the Pirates, who finished with 16 hits _ their most in a nine-inning game this year.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 7 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Miami 6 Tampa Bay 5

Final San Francisco 5 Oakland 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 7, 10 Innings

Final Boston 1 Detroit 0

Final Cleveland 9 Texas 8, 11 Innings

Final Kansas City 6 Minnesota 5

Final Houston 3 L-A Angels 1

Final Seattle 3 Chi White Sox 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 18 Chi Cubs 5

Final Philadelphia 11 San Diego 5

Final Atlanta 8 Washington 5

Final Pittsburgh 12 Cincinnati 1

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 4

Final Colorado 11 Arizona 10

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Seattle 78 Connecticut 65

Final Chicago 114 Dallas 99

Final Indiana 78 L.A. Sparks 76

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Mets at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland 9:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L-A Angels 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington at N-Y Liberty 3:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.