Eighth Street in Mifflinburg closed by flooding

MIFFLINBURG—Heavy rains throughout the Valley have caused a road closure in one local borough. PennDOT says Eight Street in Mifflinburg is closed due to flooding. Borough Manager Margaret Metzger says Buffalo Creek has flooded North Eighth Street between Meadow Lane and Thomas Street.

At this point she says the borough is just monitoring the creek and they will have to wait for the rain fall to stop and the water to recede to reopen the road. PennDOT has a detour in place using local roads. AccuWeather says the rain should let up by this evening.