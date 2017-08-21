Eclipse viewing party at the Priestley-Forsyth Library

NORTHUMBERLAND—Through the passing clouds you could catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse this afternoon in our Valley. The Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland held a solar eclipse viewing party.

10- year-old Nadia Smith was in attendance to experience her first eclipse, “I just think its cool how the sky can go pitched black. I think that’s pretty neat, especially in the day time when it’s just sun light and the moon goes over and just goes pitched black, like night time even though it’s the middle of the day.”

Kim Hallick of Northumberland has been at the library for most of the afternoon and says experiencing the eclipse is more than just looking at the sun, “I think it’s pretty cool as well. We have been here since 1 o’clock today, so being able to see all the different changes and how it has gotten darker and the temperature has changed. Actually everyone here at the library has been very helpful in teaching us, so it has been over all very interesting.”

The viewing path for the eclipse ended just before 3 p.m. in South Carolina. This eclipse is expected to be the most observed, studied, and photographed eclipse ever.