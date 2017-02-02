Eating healthy on Super Bowl Sunday

SUNBURY — No one tends to think of healthy eating when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday. Elizabeth Stark and Kathryn Long, registered dieticians from Weis Markets, have some tips and alternative recipes to make for the big game.

Long recommends making recipes from scratch rather than buying processed foods. The recipes can be found in their magazine Healthy Bites, “In the new magazine, we have a whole spread on better game day eats. One of my personal favorite is guacamole. We talked about avocado having those heart healthy fats and it’s really simple to make a homemade guacamole. There’s a great recipe in there to do so.’

Long talked about some of the recipes published that were specifically prepared with game day in mind, “We have stuffed mini peppers with sriracha dipping sauce. So, you’re getting so veggies in there. We have a recipe for a hot spinach and kale dip. You make your own homemade tortilla chips if you really want to do so. Also, just some other things. We talked about nuts for heart health. They have those unsaturated fats in there. We also suggest air-popped popcorn to watch out for those trans fats.”

Stark says you can meet one of the registered dieticians, Erin Long, and try the stuffed mini peppers by attending the free game-day tasting event, “She’ll be showing some fun, healthy Super Bowl snacks. Obviously, Sunday is the big game, so she’ll be showcasing a couple different ways to have some healthier options to have on your Super Bowl spread.”

The game day party tasting event will take place at the Weis Markets in Lewisburg on Friday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m and the Selinsgrove store on Saturday from 11 a.m to 2:00 p.m. You can find the suggested game day recipes at www.weismarkets.com. Elizabeth Stark and Kathryn Long were recent guests on WKOK Sunrise. To hear more game day healthy eating tips, listen to their full interview online at www.wkok.com.