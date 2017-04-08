Easter egg hunt in Northumberland moved to a new location

NORTHUMBERLAND – The annual Easter egg hunt put on by a Northumberland fire company has been moved because of high water. The secretary for the Northumberland Number 1 fire company says the kids event, usually held at the Little League ball fields on Hanover Street, is moved because the Susquehanna River is too high.

Instead the Easter Egg hunt will be held today at 12:15pm at Pineknotter Park, near the Barry King Bridge. Pineknotter Park is also near the river, but more the fields are on higher ground its considered a more suitable location, during the spring high water.