East Snyder Community Garden has events coming up

SELINSGROVE – Learning more about growing your own flowers and vegetables, our natural environment, and enjoying a fun, community activity continues to be goals of the East Snyder Community Garden. Members of the garden are hosting two upcoming events to further these efforts. The first is a seed exchange February 17 at the Selinsgrove Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rain date is February 24th.

Garden Board Member Jen Partica, “Traditionally for seed exchanges, gardeners have brought in seed that they collected from their own gardens. So if you’ve grown beans, you can save seeds from your beans, and then give away those bean seeds and maybe come away with lettuce seeds or tomato seeds, and share a variety of seeds that way.”

Even if you don’t come with seeds, you can still receive a free bag of seeds to take home.

Then on March 27 in the community room at the Selinsgrove Borough building, you can learn more about native bees. The event features guest speaker Dr. Beth Capaldi.

Garden Board of Directors President Lori Lupolt, “There are over 26 different types of native bees in Pennsylvania. We’re going to learn a lot about the bees in her presentation.”

A reminder you can purchase a plot of land at the garden for $20 for the year. The garden is located across from the East Snyder Park on University Avenue in Selinsgrove. Hear more at WKOK.com. Their website is www.escgpa.com.