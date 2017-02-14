East Snyder Community Garden group says its already time to think about planting

SELINSGROVE — It’s hard to think about planting flowers during the winter months, but the East Snyder Community Garden organization says it’s never too soon. Jackie Lambert is a board member of the community garden, which is located across from East Snyder Park outside Selinsgrove, “Anyone in our community can come by and garden. We have 30 by 30 plots that are available for $20.00 to rent. That includes your water and we have to pay rental fees on the plots and gas for the mowers and a few other things.”

Lambert says this Saturday, they are having a seed exchange at the Selinsgrove Library from 11 to 1 p.m., “Board members write away to different seed companies and almost all of the seeds that are donated to us are organic and open pollinated, which means if you want to, you can save the seeds and plant them next year.

You can bring your own seeds also to share with other gardeners on Saturday. Board Member Roy Swazey talked about some of the good they have done through the community garden, “One of the things the gardeners do in common is grow food for donation to local food banks. We typically get up to about a thousand pounds of produce donated to a variety of local food banks.”

For more information on the East Snyder Community Garden, the seed exchange and gardening information, you can go to their website at www.escgpa.org. Documents needed to secure a plot at the community garden can be found on the site. (Ali Stevens)