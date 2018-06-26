East Buffalo Twp to give more than $118K to BVRA

LEWISBURG – The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority will be receiving well over $100,000 in funding from East Buffalo Township. The Daily Item reports during its meeting Monday, the East Buffalo Township Supervisors unanimously approved an Intergovernmental Agreement to give over $118,000 to the authority. It is a direct funding agreement of three-years with annual review.

The township’s share of the BVRA’s operates the pool, the park and for now, the rail trail. Union County recently announced its plans to take over operation of the rail trail in order to better promote it as a destination for biking and hiking tourism.

With the trail’s operations to be funded by a hotel tax increase, Township Supervisor Matt Schumacher says its likely a portion of the $118,000 would be refunded to the township. Lewisburg will no longer be a funding partner for the BVRA.