Earth Month events with the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership

SUNBURY—April is Keep America Beautiful Month and the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership has been working to keep the Susquehanna Greenway beautiful with their advocacy throughout the Valley.

Corey BeVier, Outreach Coordinator for the Susquehanna Greenway Project was recently on WKOK Sunrise and spoke about the greenway saying, “The Susquehanna Greenway essentially is like a ribbon of green space that runs along the river. Within that green space are our river towns are recreational boating opportunities, hiking, walking and biking trails all kinds of things kind of lie within the corridor.”

As a part of their Earth Day events the partnership will be hosting a trail clean up in Williamsport in April 22, BeVier says, “we are working up in Williamsport with Lycoming College’s Outdoor Leadership and Education Department to host a trail clean up on April 22. That is open to both college students as well as the public so we encourage anyone who would like to get outside and give back to come on up and see us.”

The trail cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will be split into two shifts; volunteers can sign up for one shift or all day at their website at susquehannagreenway.org. (Sarah Benek)