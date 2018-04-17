Earth Day celebrations at Loyalsock Creek this weekend

LOYALSOCK TWP – Everyone is invited to celebrate Earth Day along the River of the Year this weekend. On Earth Day, Sunday there will be several activities along the Loyalsock Creek, designated as this year’s River of the Year. The first activity is a family friendly, three-mile (roundtrip) hike to Jacoby Falls. Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Carol Parenzan:

It’s a great family-friendly hike to take. It goes to Jacoby Falls, which is about a 30-foot high water fall. We’re doing that in partnership with our friends, ‘Keep it Wild.’”

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the hike begins at 11 a.m. The second event taking place is “Science on the Sock” from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Consolidated Sportsmen of Lycoming County.

Parenzan talks about two of the many activities taking place, “The riverkeeper will be there with ‘Little Keeper Susquehanna,’ our K-9 conservationist. We’re going to be doing a table of ‘only the nose knows.’ It’s going to be scent detection. North Central Pennsylvania Conservancy will have their river table out, and this is a hands-on exploration of different media and flows and flow rates and people can actually play with the river.”

You can hear more about Sunday’s Earth Day events at WKOK.com from Monday’s WKOK Sunrise. Got to www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org for the entire schedule and more information.