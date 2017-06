MOUNT CARMEL – Multiple crews from The Valley and Schuylkill County were dispatched to a fire on the 200 block of North Chestnut Street in Mount Carmel. The blaze was reported just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. The fire is still under investigation.

Mount Carmel, Atlas, Kulpmont, and Shamokin Fire Departments were called to the scene. Englewood and Ashland responded out of Schuylkill County.