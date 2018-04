MIFFLINTOWN – Flooding around the region has forced one school to dismiss early. Due to flooding, the Juniata County School District will be dismissing today at 1:00 PM., Superintendent Keith Yarger tells WKOK. No other school districts have announced any early dismissals.

Most of the Valley has seen one to two inches of rain throughout the morning, some with heavy downpours. AccuWeather says rain will continue into the afternoon.