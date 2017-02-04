Dwelling fire at the corner of Reagan and Eleventh Street

SUNBURY — A fire is reported at the intersection of Reagan and Eleventh Streets in Sunbury. The fire is at 1131 Reagan street between Fairmont avenue and eleventh street. Neighbors reported that they heard two loud explosions around 9 am this morning and shortly after heard sirens of firetrucks heading to the corner house. The fire allegedly started with the explosion of two oxygen tanks. A source told WKOK the residents, Betty and Jeff Regal, made it out of their house safely. Firefighters are still investigating what caused the explosions. (Nicole Kelly)