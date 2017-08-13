Duke Street project round table this week

NORTHUMBERLAND – As the Duke Street reconstruction project continues in Northumberland, PennDOT says they want to hear more feedback. They say they want to hear from the many vocal Northumberland residents who have had a significant impact on the project.

A Duke Street reconstruction project round table meeting will be held this Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the gazebo in King Street Park. Representatives from PennDOT and the contractor will answer questions and take public comments.

The entire $13 million project was announced last year and was going to follow significantly different routes involving months of detours on local streets and lengthier timetables of closed roads, but vocal public opposition prompted forced the department to alter plans, shortening detours and limiting the duration of each phase.