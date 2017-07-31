Duke Street project moving on to second phase

NORTHUMBERLAND– The second phase of construction starts this week on Duke Street in Northumberland. The $13.7 million project began with road closures three weeks ago. Currently, Duke Street is closed between Eighth Street and Seventh Street, and during the second phase, which will begin in the middle of this week, Duke Street will be closed between Sixth and Seventh Street.

The northbound detour for the second phase is the same as during the first phase with traffic using Fourth Street, King Street and Eighth Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Eighth Street, Queen Street, and Fifth Street. The truck detour still remains in place.

The contractor will work from 6am to 6pm Monday through Sunday. The project is expected to be completed in June of 2020.