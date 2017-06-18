Duke Street project continues in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – Lots of work remains in Northumberland on the Duke Street rebuilding project. PennDOT issued an update for this week saying the tree trimming and tree removal will continue. That work is underway on King, Water and Duke Streets, which carry Route 11 and Route 147 in Northumberland.

PennDOT reminds trucks over 36 feet are detoured away from Northumberland. Local deliveries can still happen for local businesses. PennDOT says they’ll shut down the project this Saturday, July 24 through July 9. Pineknotters is the July 1 to the 7th.

Then July 10th, reconstruction of Duke Street, Route 147 with phased in, short, local, detours beginning that week. More details at www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.