Duke Street project behind schedule

SHAMOKIN DAM – A few snags have set the Duke Street project in Northumberland behind. PennDOT made that announcement during Friday’s Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation committee meeting. PennDOT says laterals from the side of the road are higher than expected, affecting draining. That’s forced some redesigns of the project so crews can lower the laterals to put the drainage in.

PennDOT Assistant Construction Engineer Ted Deptula, “Another issue with Duke Street is the condition of the sub-gray, which is the material below the pavement. That is very soft and we’re going to have to strengthen that, so that we do not damage the existing utilities that are under the road, but yet have a good support for the pavement.”

Meanwhile, residents’ tempers are beginning to flare with the ongoing truck detour. One resident recently posted a Facebook video yelling at trucks coming through the borough, taking down their information.

Deptula says PennDOT and local police are doing their best to keep trucks from coming into Northumberland and don’t condone that type of behavior, “The Chamber of Commerce brought it to our attention. We discourage that type of activity for the safety of everybody involved. PennDOT does not support that in any way.”

Deptula did say PennDOT still hopes to have Duke Street open by this summer despite the recent project set back. Once the project is complete, the temporary traffic signals at King and Front Streets are scheduled to go into effect. They’ll be followed by the temporary signals at Orange and Front Street scheduled to go into effect after Pineknotter Days.